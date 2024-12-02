Possible data breach at Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio

According to Reuters, many users complained on Twitter about personal information of millions of Jio users being publicly available on Magicapk.com, in what appears to be the first of its kind large-scale data breach of an Indian telecom operator.

Users have been registered on the Reliance Jio network using their “Adhaar” number, a 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provided number. This number, which works on similar lines as Social Security numbers in the US, is unique to every Indian citizen and stores biometric and demographic data of the user at a centralised database.

The company’s spokeswoman said the telecoms’ subscriber data was safe and maintained with the highest security.