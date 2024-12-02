



Following this announcement, the company added three new fraud-fighting capabilities within the Plaid Identity Verification solution. These include fraud calibration, granular machine learning-powered scores that will evaluate every aspect of customers’ verification funnel, as well as an overall user score entitled the Plaid Trust Index, which was developed to provide a holistic picture for each client.

The fraud labeling system will allow companies and customers to easily mark sessions as fraud or not fraud in one click. This process not only aims to optimise the manner in which partners keep track of their risk decisions but also helps fine-tune fraud algorithms specifically for their business. In addition, Plaid will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the product launch

Throughout this initiative, customers and businesses will have the possibility to access multiple benefits, including higher pass rates (which delivers protection tailored to firms’ unique needs), adaptive learning (which will continuously refine algorithms in order to counter evolving fraud trends), as well as fewer false positives (increases precision with personalised and granular risk thresholds) and improved fraud detection features.

The products will also improve risk model precision with the ML-powered Plaid Trust Index, helping clients understand why they were flagged through the new machine learning-driven scores. Rather than sifting through a long list of match flags and reason codes, businesses quickly determine where a user’s hot spots are. The detailed visibility will also enable clients to make the right decisions based on their specific risk requirements, while also reducing the time it takes to review sessions and optimise internal ML models.

At the same time, the latest update introduces 11 new machine learning-driven scores to give companies a deeper understanding of the risk factors for each user. The Trust Index consolidates all verification data into a single number, providing a comprehensive view of the customer at a glance. Plaid also added a quick snapshot at the top of every IDV session, as a new sidebar feature that displays the client’s overall Trust Index in order to help companies prioritise reviews more efficiently. The new risk percentiles will help contextualise a user’s risk against the broader verification population as well.

According to the official press release, Plaid aims to launch additional features in the following months, such as a dynamic thresholding tool based on a company’s fraud calibration.

For more information about Plaid, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.