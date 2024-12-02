Pizza Hut users affected by card breach

According to Bleeping Computer, the company admitted the security incident in an email sent to affected customers. The company announced that information of some customers who visited the restaurant’s website or mobile application during an approximately 28-hour period (from the morning of October 1, 2017, through midday on October 2, 2017) and subsequently placed an order may have been compromised.

However, Pizza Hut said it has identified the security intrusion and took immediate action to stop it, and that less than one percent of the visits to their website over the course of the relevant week were affected. Pizza Hut also suffered a data breach in 2012 when a hacker stole payment card details for 240,000 users.