Pivotal Payments launches P2PE solution for FlexPoint platform

FlexPoint’s P2PE solution reduces PCI DSS scope for merchants, ISVs and VARs. FlexPoint’s proprietary software encrypts cardholder data directly at the point-of-sale, rendering it useless to fraudsters without a special decryption key located safely with the processor. Since the encrypted data is sent to a point of secure decryption outside the merchant’s environment, in the event of a breach, liability is pushed upstream to the processor. FlexPoint removes many expensive hurdles for PCI certification and also allows POS software developers and vendors to reduce time and cost associated with PA-DSS audits.

Along with increasing pressure for better payment security, the upcoming EMV liability shift deadline in the US and rise of NFC-enabled mobile wallets such as Apple Pay are transforming the payments landscape, pushing demand higher for merchants to upgrade their POS devices.

Pivotal Payments is a provider of merchant services and global payment processing solutions. The company provides to point of sale, online and mobile merchants services such as: debit and credit card processing, electronic check conversion, merchant cash advance programs, business discounts, loyalty/gift card programs and terminal management solutions.