Phishing scam targets banking, digital payment customers

According to researchers, the targeted platforms include online banking customers of Capital One, Chase, Fargo, Wells and online money transfer giant PayPal and Venmo.

The new phishing campaign carries the same old method of tricking users into clicking on an attachment file, but this time the attached HTML file is embedded with data URLs.

In the last couple of months, Cyren has identified sophisticated phishing and malware scams including malware stealing data from cryptocurrency wallets and malware-infected PDF files targeting Facebook users.