Petya ransomware targets German companies

German companies are targeted with Petya through phishing emails. Petya ransomware reboots the victim’s machine and runs a Windows check disk scan as a mask for the encryption process. Then a screen is displayed, directing the user to a payment link asking for an amount of 0,9 Bitcoins or USD 382 in exchange for the decryption key.Ransomware infects master files tables, making Windows PC useless unless payment is made.

There are not yet any methods for free decryption by way of exploiting possible flaws in Petyas encryption implementation, meaning victims must clean their machines or pay the ransom.

Payments are often met with working decryption keys for the most professional ransomware, leading many companies to pay up to re-access their digital goods.