Pelican deploys AI solution to address money laundering

The TBML detection solution is able to scrutinise, contextualise, understand and compare structured and unstructured data elements along the trade chain, providing provides end-to-end security and compliance.

Through the incorporation of both natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) AI disciplines, the Pelican TBML Detection solution can identify irregularities indicative of attempted trade based money laundering. The Pelican solution incorporates data inconsistency analysis, vessel screening, third party scanning, regulatory reporting, and complete transaction workflow monitoring.

The Pelican TBML Detection solution is available as a stand-alone service, or as a modular part of the overall PelicanSecure suite that includes integrated and advanced fraud, AML and sanctions screening services. All PelicanSecure solutions can be deployed on premise or provided as a secure cloud service.

Pelican is a global provider of payments and compliance solutions for banks and corporates seeking to consolidate and secure the payments lifecycle.