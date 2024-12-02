PCI compliant PAYFORT renews commitment to e-payments security

PAYFORT delivers a secure payment platform that enables online processing of credit and debit cards as well as direct bank transfers. The platform was previously certified for PCI DDS version 2.0 in 2014 and then again for version 3.0 in 2015.

For the final auditing services, Global PCI Qualified Security Assessor NCC Group offered PAYFORT PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation in recognition of its strict adherence to guidelines that safeguard consumers’ credit and debit card transactions, supported by the security measures added to PAYFORT’s e-payment services.

PAYFORT is an online payment service provider in the Arab world having relationships with banks and financial institutions across the region and supporting credit/debit card payment globally and locally.