PayWithChip seeks to develop secure payment platform via crowdfunding

With PayWithChip, consumers will finally have access to the fraud protection features available when shopping in person by leveraging the secure payment processing occurring with EMV/Chip based payment cards. The goal of PayWithChip is to assist with the global effort to stop the three main types of card fraud including counterfeit, lost and stolen cards and online fraud.

The solution the company believes is to put the patent pending PayWithChip readers and software within reach of every consumer that pays for goods and services online with a payment card. In turn, every merchant that cares about their customers payment card security will need the tools needed to accept chip-based cards on their website.

Campaign supporters will receive perks for pledging up to USD 50. For a USD 5 pledge, supporters will join the ecommerce Revolution and be one of the first to receive the basic payment reader. Those pledging at USD 25 will receive five basic payment readers and a personalized thank you from the PayWithChip team. For those who want the maximum value, supporters can pledge. These supporters will receive one of the wireless readers that allows them to shop anywhere, anytime, on any supported device.

PayWithChip is a payment processing service that provides online websites the ability to accept and process payments using the fraud protection technology present in EMV/Chip-based payment cards.