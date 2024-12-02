PayPal executive points to injectable devices to replace passwords

In a presentation dubbed ‘Kill all Passwords’, PayPal’s global head of developer evangelism Jonathan Leblanc argued that technology has taken a leap forward to the integration with the human body.

Leblanc said that identification of people will shift from external body methods like fingerprints, toward internal body functions like heartbeat and vein recognition, where embedded and ingestible devices will allow natural body identification. These devices include brain implants and attachable computers. Ingestible devices could be powered by stomach acid, which will run their batteries.

While there are more advanced methods to increase login security, like location verification, identifying people by their habits like the way they type in their passwords, fingerprints and other biometric identifiers, these can lead to false negative results, where valid users cannot log in to their online services, and false positives, where invalid users can log in.

Ingestible capsules that can detect glucose levels and other unique internal features can use a person’s body as a way to identify them and beam that data out.