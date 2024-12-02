Paymetric to release PCI-validated P2PE Version 2 solution

The Paymetric P2PE solution encrypts the cardholder data as the call center representative enters it into a pin pad. The data is decrypted securely from Paymetric’s SaaS environment and converted to a token that is returned to the merchant. Having a PCI-validated solution means that the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) has approved the technology.

P2PE is one of Paymetric’s call center solutions to integrate the payment process and secure cardholder data. P2PE integrates with any system including SAP, Oracle and AS400.

Paymetric is focused on securing integrated payments in the Enterprise. The company’s cloud-based solution offers scalability and integrates within any Enterprise payment solution, including Oracle and SAP, to deliver solutions across multiple channels.