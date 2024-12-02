Payment kiosk vendor affected by malware

Avanti Markets helps employers monetise the lunchroom and get rid of counter-service, going beyond a vending machine to cover the whole sandwiches-fruit-drinks-junk-food with one payment system.

On July 4, 2017, they discovered a sophisticated malware attack which affected kiosks at some Avanti Markets. Based on their investigation, the attackers utilised the malware to gain unauthorised access to customer personal information from some kiosks.

The malware was designed to gather certain payment card information including the cardholder’s first and last name, credit/debit card number and expiration date. In addition, users of the Market Card option may have had their names and email addresses compromised, as well as their biometric information if they used the kiosk’s biometric verification functionality.

Avanti Markets has notified law enforcement, including the FBI, has kicked off an internal investigation and changed its passwords, blocked payment processing at affected locations while it cleans the machines, and will offer affected individuals free credit monitoring and a call centre helpline.