P100 has announced that it has entered the Salv Bridge network with the goal of further scaling its financial crime prevention capabilities and ensuring security across its hybrid payment ecosystem.

As a result of this strategic integration with the real-time intelligence-sharing network, P100 expects to safeguard high-velocity cross-border flows. These optimal compliance measures also cover the full spectrum of P100’s infrastructure, including crypto, stablecoins, and traditional fiat rails.

At the same time, with the collaboration with the Salv Bridge network, the company will be able to mitigate compliance complexity for its clients, utilising collective intelligence to combat fraud and money laundering more efficiently than legacy systems.

Facilitating security and compliance

Salv Bridge supports financial institutions in collaborating on fraud and AML cases, coming as a replacement for slow manual processes and delivering encrypted communication channels. Members of the network can request counterpart information, share red flags, validate suspicious patterns, and support the recovery of funds before bad actors move them.

By integrating with the Salv Bridge network, P100 benefits from a regulator-friendly channel to exchange real-time intelligence with other financial institutions. Through this, investigations of suspicious activity can be conducted with more efficacy. Additionally, the company receives immediate alerts on emerging typologies targeting crypto-to-fiat and stablecoin settlements.

Adam Kaczor, Head of Risk and AML at P100, expanded on the decision to join the Salv Bridge network, saying that the company is committed to deploying every tool available to secure its Payment OS against criminals. Integrating with the network comes as a key component for bridging the intelligence gaps that bad actors exploit in the space between traditional finance and DeFi.

P100 plans to leverage the network to look into complex cases, such as payments displaying unusual counterpart behaviour or mixed digital asset flows. This will ensure a safe environment for its enterprise clients.

When it comes to Salv Bridge, as detailed by Taavi Tamkivi, CEO and Co-founder at Salv, P100’s participation further solidifies the network and helps remove the gaps that criminals rely on.