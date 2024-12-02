Over 1,000 online fraud cases handled by Chinese courts

In many cases, unsuspecting victims were cheated out of millions or tens of millions of yuan and the most serious case involved over USD 15.3 million.

Different from phone scams, internet fraud often involves identity theft and software is employed to disguise the criminals identities and phone numbers.

In one case, suspects illegally appropriated the personal information of retirees online and recruited a team to contact these individuals with the news that they had promotional sales or had won awards. They fleeced more than 1.88 million yuan from over 3,000 victims across the country.