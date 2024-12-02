One in twenty banking devices infected with malware

According to new research by Minded Security, 3% of banking devices carry unwanted adware, 1.5% spyware and 0.5 banking malware.

The figures, compiled from scans of customer devices, were released as Minded Security launches new products to the UK market. These include the Agentless anti-Malware Technology Banking Malware Detector and DOMInatorPro, both of which aim to help companies tackle banking malware.

The new releases tap into the market for banking cyber-security, as stakeholders and customers of the industry take the threat seriously.