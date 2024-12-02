NXT-ID patents wireless magnetic stripe solution

This patent surrounds the use of miniature antenna modules for multiple purposes including RF and magnetic stripe communications, energy transfer and charging, and wireless magnetic payments, to name a few.

This technology is positioned to become a major enabler in wireless payments at NFC terminals as well as common magnetic stripe readers. NXT-ID states one can simply point the device containing the antenna within a few inches of most magnetic strip readers to successfully transmit magnetic stripe data wirelessly, but at a fraction of the power consumption of other approaches.

Wocket is a smart wallet designed to protect your identity and replace all the cards in your wallet, with no smart phone or cloud required. Wocket works anywhere credit cards are accepted and only works with your biometric stamp of approval.

NXT-ID mitigates consumer risks associated with mobile computing, m-commerce and smart OS-enabled devices.