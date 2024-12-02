NTT Docomo to compensate victims of e-payment fraud

The compensation comes in response to a spate of illicit bank account withdrawals made through Docomo accounts that resulted in the theft of millions of yen. Victims recently discovered illicit withdrawals from their accounts. In total, the thefts were documented at 11 out of 35 banks partnered with the major mobile carrier’s electronic payment service.

Fraud was uncovered in 66 cases, in which USD 169,500 in total was cleaned out of customers' bank accounts. The victims did not set up their Docomo account themselves and some of them did not use NTT Docomo as their mobile service carrier. Customers with a Docomo account can use it to withdraw money directly from their bank accounts for online shopping or for making electronic payments via their smartphones, called a “d payment.” Bank account holders will need to check their deposit and withdrawal records to confirm whether money was stolen from them, the company said.