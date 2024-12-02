NTT DOCOMO joins FIDO Alliance as board member

DOCOMO online services such as d book, d game, d music, d delivery, Pet Insurance and more will become password-less, allowing users to access these services and make payments using iris recognition or fingerprint authentication.

The FIDO Alliance has nearly 200 members, including blue-chip technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Nok Nok Labs, Qualcomm, ARM, and Samsung.

DOCOMO has been working to integrate FIDO-enabled biometric authentication technologies into its smartphones since 2014. The company is now deploying and enhancing mobile network services equipped for biometric authentication based on compatibility with the FIDO 1.0 protocol. DOCOMO will lend its expertise in this field to contribute to FIDO’s standardization initiatives and the effort to create an increasingly strong and secure authentication ecosystem.

NTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide LTE network and LTE-Advanced networks.