NTT DOCOMO adds FIDO biometric authentication to iOS devices

DOCOMO adds this new FIDO-for-iOS capability to its suite of 10 FIDO Certified Android devices from Samsung, Fujitsu, Sharp, and Sony Mobile, ensuring that their customers enjoy choice between platforms, devices and biometric authentication modalities including fingerprint touch, fingerprint swipe, and iris recognition.

Using FIDO specifications, DOCOMO is enabling its customers to securely authenticate themselves with Touch ID instead of a password to the DOCOMO d ACCOUNT app.

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.