NordVPN reveals that 1.56 mln US bank cards have been compromised

According to the research, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was USD 5.80. NordVPN further included a state-by-state breakdown of card leaks, with California (88,000), Texas (74,000), and Florida (62,000) being the states with the most leaks, and Alabama, Wyoming, and Washington having the most leaks per capita.

In 2020, US citizens lost USD 10.24 billion to payment card fraud, compared to USD 9.62 billion in 2019, company officials revealed. The surge in losses was caused by COVID-19 as well as by the lack of responsibilities banks and card issuers take for the security of their customers, they added.

A December 2021 Neilson report found that the US accounts for a disproportionate amount of global card fraud. The US accounted for 35.83% of global card fraud in 2020 even though it reached 22.40% of total card volume, the report noted. US fraud is higher owing to the wider use of card-not-present (CNP) transactions, according to the research.



