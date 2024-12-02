Nordigen partners with Grothe IT for transaction management open banking solution 

Grothe IT is a service company for information technology solutions to provide support for computer systems. The company provides solutions such as data protection advice, document management systems, network support, cloud solutions, and voice-over-IP telephony. Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that offers free access to open banking data and data insights.

According to a Grothe IT representative, Nordigen’s data exchange solution is based on PSD2-regulated APIs, which gives the partners access to real-time transaction information. For both partners, data security and availability are important factors for this collaboration. A Nordigen representative states that their open banking solution can help automate Grothe IT’s accounting processes.