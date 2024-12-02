NoFraud announces new integrations for its services for SMBs

The company specializes in providing ecommerce businesses with a full-service fraud tool, and the new integrations come at an opportune time for SMBs which are scrambling to address the resulting spike in ecommerce fraud.

NoFraud services go for a complete elimination of merchant manual reviews of orders and include chargeback protection.

NoFraud’s technology can now be accessed by online stores using the ecommerce platforms that cater to SMBs like Magento, Shopify, X-Cart, WooCommerce and many other.

NoFraud provides ecommerce merchants with card-not-present fraud protection (CNP), eliminating CNP fraud, false positives, and chargebacks.