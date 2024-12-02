NICE Actimize and Matrix-Exzac team up for regulatory compliance solutions

By extending this relationship, the partnership provides expanded options for NICE Actimize clients seeking to address global challenges in managing regulatory compliance requirements. The partnership extends a range of expert professional services to new and existing NICE Actimize clients and broadens available support to include full implementation lifecycle support and comprehensive managed services.

Matrix-Exzac currently implements out-of-the-box NICE Actimize solutions and configures them to meet the unique technological and regulatory requirements for each customer. Matrix-Exzac also incorporates the customer-side elements of the program, including data analysis, data quality assurances, model validation, optimization of customer tests and more, to ensure that each system is well-matched to each institution’s needs.

Matrix-Exzac is a global provider of financial crime prevention and compliance solutions and services with a full range of solutions and services to ensure financial compliance and minimize fraud risk across multiple solution platforms.

NICE Actimize is a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. NICE Actimize experts apply technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance.