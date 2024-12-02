NEXT Biometrics launches fingerprint sensor device

NEXT Biometrics said that the sensor device, which it nick-named ‘The Oyster,’ will serve as a reference design, but will also be offered as a ready-to use stand-alone product. It is a solution designed for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 and compliant with and certified by Microsoft for Windows Biometric Framework, with support for other operating systems available on request.

NEXT offers area fingerprint sensors. A range of product formats including smartphones, tablets, computers, doors, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flashdrives, USB-tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.