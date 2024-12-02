



With the newly rolled out sensor, NEXT Biometrics seeks to respond to customer demand and provide a compact, yet highly secure and well-performing solution. The company aims to optimise the integration process for the identity verification module, point-of-sale terminal, tablet, and other device makers.











NEXT Biometrics’ offering

The new fingerprint sensor is certified for use in India’s Aadhaar programme and countries implementing the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) framework for their national ID programmes, minimising time-to-market substantially.

Furthermore, NEXT’s Active Thermal technology leveraged both heat from the finger and 3D imaging to authenticate the user. This allows scaled liveness detection to mitigate spoofing attacks when compared with other fingerprint authentication technologies. With integrated hardware, the overall cost of the solution is set to decrease, and integration of the hardware and software is optimised. Additionally, the NEXT Basalt L1 Slim product reduces the sensor thickness and improves image resolution and energy consumption, in turn augmenting integration with a variety of devices, including readers, peripherals, and terminals, among others.

According to its data, since 2000, NEXT Biometrics has provided over 10 million sensors and its Active Thermal technologies are certified by entities such as Aadhaas, FBI-PIV, MOSIP Compliance, and NIBSS. Also, the company’s solutions are implemented in countries like Bangladesh, China, Ghana, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the US, and Vietnam. Through technology, industry knowledge, and collaboration with partners for simplified integration, Active Thermal biometrics centre on optimising and making life more secure and safe for individuals and businesses.

To further expand its footprint and capabilities, NEXT Biometrics signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a new partner in India in January 2025. Together, the two companies planned to work on a biometric module, specialised in liveness detection, and target continued growth on the dynamic Aadhaar L1 and MOSIP markets, as well as within several national ID programmes.