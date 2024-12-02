New PayPal phishing scam steals sensitive data

While spearphishing attacks have been grabbing most of the headlines lately, AppRiver researcher Troy Gill said the PayPal scam is instead casting a wide net to obtain sensitive data from as many people as possible.

The supposed PayPal email informs the victim their account has been placed on a ‘limited’ status with no activity allowed until certain information is confirmed. The email has an HTML attachment that directs the recipient to a page where the personal data can be input, to include name, address, mothers maiden name, payment card information, Social Security number and phone number.

Gill said the HTML page is a dead giveaway, but an unknowledgeable person might not realize PayPal would simply direct someone to their account page.