New authentication app from CM rolled out

The mobile app allows enterprises to secure their networks and data through two-factor authentication (2FA) via push, sms, voice and flash authentication. CM Authenticator combines various mobile verification methods to embed two-factor authentication into any application.

Passwords are sent via in-app push messages. If Authenticator detects there is no app or data coverage available, Hybrid Messaging sends the passwords via SMS or voice message.

CM is a technology company that provides businesses with a single platform to enable (business critical) mobile messaging through push notifications, sms and voice messaging, mobile payments. With offices around the world, CM serves more than 20.000 businesses including the largest internet companies. Customers are WhatsApp, Telegram, Takeaway.com, Rabobank, KLM and many more.