Neon Bank adds biometric authentication for transactions

New account holders get issued with a Visa card both in physical and virtual formats to use in physical stores and online.

The bank can be accessed via its smartphone app and does away with usernames and passwords relying solely on the users’ visage. Customers will use facial recognition to access their account and to perform additional transactions, such as transfers and payments. When customers sign up they will enroll in biometric authentication with their mobile device by taking a selfie that will be used for future registration and authentications.

The bank enlisted Daon’s help and incorporated their IdentityX Platform for biometric authentication. Neon is first the bank in Brazil to use biometric authentication for transactions within the application.