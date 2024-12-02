NCR provides EMV payment security with updated service

NCR Counerpoint is created for retailers of all sizes. It offers inventory management, touchscreen point-of-sale, built-in customer loyalty, automated purchasing, and configurable reporting capabilities with multiple levels of security.

By using NCR Counterpoint and NCR Secure Pay’s EMV capabilities, retailers can protect customers against fraudulent card usage.

NCR Counterpoint Version 8.4.6.17 is the general release of EMV capability for retailers who use Worldpay/NCR Merchant Services, TSYS, and FDMS North for processing. When used along with NCR Secure Pay’s tokenization and point-to-point encryption capabilities, retailers are able to provide a level of payment security, protecting both shoppers and the retailer.

NCR is a computer hardware, software and electronics company that makes self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, automated teller machines, check processing systems, barcode scanners, and business consumables.