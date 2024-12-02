NCA inks MoU with Trend Micro to fight cybercrime

Although Trend Micro has long-established relationships with NCA officers, information sharing between the two parties has been on an informal, ad hoc basis. The agreement will see the formation of a cross-organisation virtual team to identify innovative ways of tackling specific cyber-crime threats.

Trend Micro will also share information on cybercrime attacks and its forward-looking threat research (FTR) team will work with the NCA to support law enforcement action.

In addition to drawing on the expertise of Trend Micro’s TrendLabs global team, the NCA will also get input from the security company’s cloud-based Smart Protection Network, which analyses more than 15TB of threat data to identify and block around 250 million threats a day.