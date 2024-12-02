Nationwide implements CA Technologies payment security solution

CA Transaction Manager allows Nationwide to offer cardholders a strong authentication process by implementing the industry standard 3-D Secure protocol with the Verified by Visa program.

CA Risk Analytics increases insight and enables Nationwide to continue to transparently assess the fraud risk of an online transaction in real-time during authentication. It examines current and past transactions, device characteristics, location, user behavior and historical fraud data to evaluate risk. The calculated risk score is then used to decide whether to allow the purchase, request strong authentication, send an alert or deny the purchase.

By identifying legitimate transactions, the majority of cardholders are able to continue their purchase without impact, enhancing the service experience.