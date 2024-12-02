MYPINPAD launches PIN on mobile solution

MPES is a software-based PIN pad product that securely enables PIN authentication on merchant’s mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as an alternative to traditional mPOS hardware-based solutions. It also ensures that when the PIN number is entered into the phone or tablet it is isolated and protected in accordance with the latest PCI SCC standard. MPES is compatible with Android and iOS touchscreen devices. It supports online and offline PIN and can work with all payment schemes.

MYPINPAD’s technology has recently been integrated into Datecs Bluelite Secure Card Reader (SCR) to provide merchants PCI compliant PoM payment acceptance solution.