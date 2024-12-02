MyCrypto investigates fraudulent Google Chrome e-wallet extensions





The fake extensions misrepresent legitimate wallets, leaking personal information inputted by users, such as private keys and passwords, to the hacker, who can then drain balances in a matter of seconds. Amongst the extensions we find Ledger, Trezor, Jaxx, Electrum, MyEtherWallet, MetaMask, Exodus, and KeepKey, according to coindesk.com.

On the Chrome Web Store, most of these apps had consistently good reviews written typically in simplistic or broken English, as stated by MyCrypto’s staff.

The fake wallets were first detected in February 2020. Since then, the number of reported phishing attacks expanded. Because the hacker has not yet been identified, it's possible they could continue creating fake wallet extensions.