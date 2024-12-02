Multi-factor authentication rises with 40% in 2016, SecureAuth says

In 2015, 66% of organizations were using MFA in some capacity, with an impressive 93% use in 2016. More than half (51%) are using MFA across the company, while 38% have implemented it in some areas. In looking ahead to 2017, more than 30% of organizations are looking to expand or implement MFA in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, large organizations, with more than 2,500 employees, are adopting MFA at a higher rate. The findings reveal that 63% are using MFA across their organization with 21% choosing adaptive authentication over traditional two-factor authentication (2FA). Also, medium-sized businesses, those with 250-2,499 employees, are the most interested in MFA in 2017, and 41% plan to implement or expand their MFA deployments.

In contrast, small organizations (fewer than 250 employees) are the least likely to use MFA. About a fifth (21%) are not using any form of MFA and have no plans to implement it in the next 12 months.