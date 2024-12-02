MiNiT Financial Services supplies the fintech market with anti-fraud products

The SPARX GATEWAY and CardNet Alliance in association with MiNiT Financial Services aim to protect consumers privacy and personal data when shopping online and collecting loyalty points.

The SPARX GATEWAY is an online payment-processing gateway that enables consumers to safely shop online. All private consumer data is protected by MiNiT FS proprietary Bio Online Shopping Card, which is used for fingerprint enrollment via encryption partner BioPrint, making sure that consumers data is protected from online payment fraud.

The CardNet Alliance in association with MiNiT Financial Services is a loyalty membership system made up of luxury goods and service providers including airline lounges, private jet companies, luxury hotel chains and boutiques.

Members of the CardNet Alliance will be able to store their global membership loyalty points on one single card - The luxury Hastatus (High-class Affluence Status) Biometric Card, which allows points to be transferred, added and shared between partners. For consumers who travel extensively across the globe, the CardNet Alliance enables instant confirmation of rewards across international waters.

As an affiliate of Macate Group Corporation, MiNiT FS specializes in the development and issuance of secure identity and payment solutions based on biometric authentication.