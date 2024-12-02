Microsoft to use iris authentication for mobile payments

Windows Hello is an all-encompassing authentication system that does include fingerprint scanning, but it also uses face and iris scanning.

The upcoming Lumia 950 XL already uses iris scanning to unlock the device, so Microsoft would be building on its existing iris scanning technology if the company decided to use it in mobile payment authentication.

The company is allegedly looking at both online and real-world payments. His comments suggest the company is exploring how best to use similar technologies to the ones on display in Windows Hello to make its payment system work smoothly.