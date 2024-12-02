Microsoft to invest over USD 1 billion on cyber security

Still, this amount does not include acquisitions Microsoft may make in the sector, company representatives told Reuters. Long known for its Windows software, Microsoft has shifted focus to the cloud where it is duelling with larger rival Amazon.com to control the still fledgling market, according to Reuters.

Besides its internal security investments, Microsoft has acquired three security firms, all in Israel, in a little over two years: Aorato, an enterprise security startup, Adallom, a cloud security company, and Secure Islands, whose data and file protection technology has been integrated into cloud service Azure Information Protection.

Microsofts venture arm has also made cyber security investments in Israel, including in Illusive Networks, which uses deception technology to detect attacks and has been installed at banks and retailers.