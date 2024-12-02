Microchip introduces hardware for IoT

Security threats are increasing in terms of frequency, targeted devices, malignancy and costs of attacks. The CEC1302 allows for pre-boot authentication of the system firmware in order to ensure that the firmware is untouched and uncorrupted, thereby preventing security attacks such as man-in-the-middle, denial-of-service and backdoor vulnerabilities. It can also be used to authenticate any firmware updates, protecting the system from malware or memory corruption.

The CEC1302 provides private key and customer programming flexibility with a microcontroller in a single-package solution in order to minimize customer risk. The device provides savings in terms of power drain and also improved execution of application performance.

The CEC1302 can be used as a standalone security coprocessor or can replace an existing microcontroller.

Microchip is a US-based company and provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions.