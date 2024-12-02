Michigan DHS and LexisNexis introduce authentication solution

The pilot is for residents using the MI Bridges web portal to apply for public benefits in Michigan. This pilot aims to help prevent identity-based fraud, waste and abuse and to create processes for benefit determination by confirming the identity of clients at the time they are applying for benefits.

The identity verification is a multi-factor authentication (MFA) process. The first process is verification, which is done based on head-of-household details provided by the client. The second process is Knowledge Based Authentication (KBA), which is done through a LexisNexis-generated questionnaire based on personal information that only the head-of-household (person applying for benefits) would be able to answer.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a provider of information that helps customers across all industries and government predict, assess and manage risk. Risk Solutions provides products and services that address evolving client needs in the risk sector.