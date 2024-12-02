Mexican neobank albo selects Acuant for KYC processes





The bank integrated Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform to provide a Know Your Customer (KYC) experience for customers and to meet compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations issued by the Mexican authorities.

Integrating Acuant Compliance technology enables albo to streamline KYC to analyse data collected for every customer without impeding on their privacy.

Acuant’s digital identities technology and online banking solutions enable albo to address digital fraud and continue to be a regulated fintech player in the region.