Merchant e-Solutions adds security features to its payment processing suite

The company added Tokenization and Account Updater Service to boost its service capabilities. The new features are essential to businesses with recurring, card-on-file, and payment subscription services.

Merchant e-Solutions Tokenization provides security and helps simplify merchant’s PCI compliance requirements by replacing actual card data with unique identifiers which are stored in NetSuite and used to securely process future payments.

Account Updater Service for NetSuite ensures that payment card details securely stored on file with Merchant e-Solutions remain current, minimising lost revenue due to unnecessary failed transactions.

Merchant e-Solutions is a NetSuite Technology Partner with a combined payment gateway and processing platform that is integrated to NetSuite. This eliminates the need for merchants to keep third-party gateway relationships. The Merchant e-Solutions’ auto-reconciliation feature allows users to retrieve actual settled transaction activity from their merchant account and match it to the original order records from within NetSuite’s order management workflow processes.