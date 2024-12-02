MCO launches Know Your Risk solution





KYR is a modular solution that enables firms to set regulatory priorities, identify policy and procedure gaps, and deliver proof of adherence with metrics and documentation.

Full integration with the MCO platform, including access to the same data sources as other MCO products, provides firms with a complete overview of their organisation’s risk profile.

MCO provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The MCO platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of employees, third-party vendors, and other agents of the firm.