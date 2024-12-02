McDonalds pilots biometrics technology on POS system

Under the pilot program, which involves some of its restaurants in the US, the fast food franchise has installed a fingerprint device on cash registers which require a fingerprint scan to activate the system.

Implementing a biometric authentication system will help the loss prevention team detect fraud, as well as aid the operations and management team keep track of which employee has access to a certain register, determine who made a specific sale and monitor revenue.

The new biometric system is expected to replace the current system in which employees and managers use four-digit passwords that allow them to access the POS system or approve promotion coupons, reductions and corrections.

McDonald’s is also considering implementing a biometric-based time and attendance system to combat buddy punching and other attendance-related fraud.