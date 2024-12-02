LinkedIn users targeted by scam

The goal of this email is the same as with all scams of this type. The scammer is trying to get personal information such as a birth date and social security number; or financial information such as a credit card or bank account number from unsuspecting consumers. This information will be used for identity theft or other fraud schemes.

The phishing email contains a link to a malicious website that will capture login information and it may download malware onto your computer. Also, the salutation is very generic and the content has grammatical errors.

The users are advised to go to the Linkedin Safety Center via their official website.