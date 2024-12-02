Liberty First Credit Union delivers online fraud prevention training

The training is called ‘First Line of Defense - Fraud Detection and Loss Prevention Challenge’ and aims to help financial institutions and organisations to keep their staff focused and alert to the latest scams. Each action included in training is a simulation that replicates the transaction experience. The participants are those to decide if the transaction being presented to them is legitimate or fraudulent. Participants become more vigilant to potential fraudulent items through the practice they receive. While all participants ultimately are presented with the same challenges, the challenges are randomized so that no one person experiences them in the same order.

First Line of Defense is updated quarterly with new interactions. Challenges can be taken on the branch floor in order to minimize the time staff needs to be away from their primary responsibilities.