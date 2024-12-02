LexisNexis Risk Solutions obtains Kantara Trust Mark for risk defense platform

The approval comes following its compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-63 rev. 3 requirements, according to GovCon Wire.

The Risk Defense Platform from LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a risk-based tool that assists client systems with authentication and onboarding operations by performing identification and defending against fraudulent threats. RDP also supports document authentication, device binding, phone matching and verification and enables credential service providers to modify and implement risk-based fraud management strategies based on evolving market conditions and business policies.

Kantara granted the technical class of approval to the company’s RDP offering based on criteria derived from NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 requirements.