LexisNexis Risk Solutions completes IDVerse acquisition





Following this announcement, IDVerse will represent a part of the Business Services segment of LexisNexis Risk Solutions and will continue to be available within its LexisNexis RiskNarrative platform, LexisNexis IDU. At the same time, it will also be offered within its LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform as a stand-alone solution in 2025.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ acquisition of IDVerse

Once the integration is complete, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is expected to offer clients even more optimised and robust risk insights to better protect consumers, promote financial inclusion for trusted individuals, as well as improve the manner in which organisations around the world maintain an optimal risk posture.

In addition, by combining LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ multi-layered identity verification tools with IDVerse’s complementary AI-powered technology, the initiative aims to address both evolving customer needs and emerging threats. Furthermore, the process of expanding global ID verification capabilities will bolster defenses against AI-generated fraud, while IDVerse's self-learning AI is set to ensure advanced fraud detection, faster fraud model updates, and more accurate identity verification.

As anti-fraud capabilities need to advance as fast or faster than fraudsters, AI-powered solutions represent a critical part in the procedure of defending against fraud, particularly AI-generated fraud such as deepfakes. With this in mind, IDVerse’s accelerated development in this field is expected to combine with LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ complementary secure suite of services in order to optimise fraud prevention and provide customers with an improved experience.

According to the official press release, the terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed.