Leumi Card to fight fraud with Feedzai artificial intelligence platform

Feedzai’s technology uses machine learning to create normal behaviour profiles for its users and signal instances of abnormal behaviour, which can help a company detect criminal threats accurately in real time.

The AI platform also uses a whitebox processing, which is used to translate the underlying machine logic into a human-readable semantic layer. This allows human users to oversee the entire process and, if necessary, take action.

