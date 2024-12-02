Leumi Card secures its mobile app with biometrics

SecuredTouch’s technology allows user identification based on a “unique” personal usage profile within the mobile device, including attributes like finger size, touch pressure, touch surface and more. By verifying the profile, Leumi Card will be able to identify, in real time, whether the card owner is the one operating the app.

The bank has announced that the recognition process does not include any identifying details (such as fingerprints) and the product will be available in Leumi Card’s mobile app in the coming months, and does not require any prior registration.