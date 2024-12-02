LastPass updates authenticator with two-factor authentication

A user with the LastPass Authenticator set up can now tap an approval notification that has been pushed to their phone to verify their identity and complete their login.

The new update makes LastPass Authenticator the first authentication app to deliver a push-based, one-tap experience to verify a users identity for Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) based sites, such as Google, Amazon, Evernote and more.

The updated LastPass Authenticator is a mobile app that works with LastPass Free, LastPass Premium, and LastPass Enterprise. It can also be independently used on online websites or applications that support TOTP-based two-factor authentication, with or without a LastPass password manager account.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play (Android), Apple App Store (iOS) and Microsoft App Store (Windows).

LastPass is a password management service which stores encrypted passwords in private accounts.